Iraq Protests: Over 110 People Killed, 6,000 Injured in Six Days

Iraq Protests: Over 110 People Killed, 6,000 Injured in Six Days

2019/10/07 | 02:15







Protests started on Tuesday in Baghdad capital and several other major cities against the unemployment, corruption, and poor public services.







Earlier the day, the Ministry of Interior reported that 104 individuals had been killed, adding that over 6,000 were also wounded due to the deadly clashes between the protesters and security forces.







Meanwhile, Reuters said that eight more people were killed on Sunday evening in eastern Baghdad.



