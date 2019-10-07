World: Healing when crisis strikes

2019/10/07 | 03:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: United Nations Population Fund
Humanitarian crises produce psychological suffering and trauma that threaten the health and well-being of affected people, and erode global efforts for peacebuilding and recovery. In 2019, nearly 143 million people needed humanitarian aid and protection. UNFPA estimates that more than 35 million are womenand girls of reproductive age.
UNFPA Country Offices are at the centre of efforts to provide integrated services for mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) to women and girls and other at-risk groups through a multisectoral response in emergencies. Their work is documented in the 2019 publication “Healing When Crisis Strikes”, produced by the UNFPA Humanitarian Office.
