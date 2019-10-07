Iraq: Iraq: Red Crescent Deploys Paramedics to Assist Injured People

2019/10/07 | 03:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Iraqi Red Crescent Society
Country: Iraq
More than 200 volunteers and paramedics from Iraq Red Crescent have been deployed today to assist people injured during demonstrations in Baghdad and other cities, mainly in Iraq’s south.
Dozens of people have been injured during demonstrations in Baghdad that began on Tuesday and spread to other cities such as Basrah, Amara, Al Nasiriya, Al Diwaniya, Samawa, Babel and Najaf. The paramedics are providing first aid, transporting injured people to hospitals, and supporting medical teams inside the hospitals.
