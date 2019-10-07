Home › Iraq News › Erdogan says operation against Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan can come at any moment

Erdogan says operation against Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan can come at any moment

2019/10/07 | 13:25



ISTANBUL,— Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that his army was ready to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) at any moment following the US announcement that it would not stand in the way.



“There is a phrase that we always say: we can come any night without warning,” Erdogan told reporters in televised remarks.



“It is absolutely out of the question for us to further tolerate the threats from these terrorist groups,” he said, referring to Kurdish militants.























The White House on Sunday said Turkey would “soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation” in northern Syria.



It also said Turkey would be “responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years,” using an acronym for the Islamic State group.



Erdogan said he would work with European governments to deal with foreign Islamic State prisoners in the region.



“There are (IS prisoners) from France, Germany, other countries. They say ‘We don’t want to have control over them,'” Erdogan said.



“We can’t look after them. What can be done about this? They are going to work on that and I instructed our colleagues to work on that too,” he added.



US forces in Syria started pulling back Monday from Turkish border areas, opening the way for Ankara’s threatened military invasion and heightening fears of a jihadist resurgence.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) says a Turkish attack against them could reverse years of successful operations to defeat the Islamic State group and allow some of its surviving leaders to come out of hiding.



The Kurdish forces hold thousands of Islamic State fighters and their families in prisons and informal settlements across northern Syria.



The United States views the Kurdish YPG as a close ally in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019. But in December 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.



Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



