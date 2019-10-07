Home › Iraq News › U.S. forces in Syria start pulling back from Turkish border areas, alarming Kurds

U.S. forces in Syria start pulling back from Turkish border areas, alarming Kurds

2019/10/07 | 13:25



QAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— US forces in Syria started pulling back Monday from Turkish border areas, opening the way for Ankara’s threatened military invasion and heightening fears of a jihadist resurgence.



The withdrawal from key positions along Syria’s Kurdish northern border came after the White House said it would step aside to allow for a Turkish operation President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said could come at any moment.



The move marks a major shift in US policy, and effectively abandons the Kurds, who were Washington’s main ally in the years-old battle against the so-called Islamic State group.























The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish militia that controls Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northeastern Syria, said early on Monday in a statement that “US forces withdrew from the border areas with Turkey”.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor confirmed that US forces had pulled back from key positions in Serêkaniye (Ras al-Ain) and Gire Spi (Tel Abyad).



A Kurdish official also told AFP that US forces had started withdrawing from the border, making way for a Turkish invasion, the scope of which remains to be seen.



Turkey has sent reinforcements to the border in recent weeks, and Erdogan said Monday in televised remarks the long-threatened offensive could “come any night without warning”.



His comments came after Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter that Turkey was “determined to ensure our country’s existence and security by clearing terrorists from this region.”



He was referring to the SDF, which has ties to Kurdish militants inside Turkey and which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation.



Syrian Kurds protest against a threatened Turkish military invasion next to a US armoured vehicle in Hasaka province in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) on October 6, 2019. Photo: AFP



‘At all costs’



“The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area,” the White House said.



Ankara says it wants to urgently establish a “safe zone” on the other side of the border in which to send back some of the 3.6 million refugees who fled the eight-year war in Syria and live on Turkish soil.



But Turkey’s new emphasis on the refugee transfer, which would move large numbers of Sunni Arab Syrians into a traditionally Kurdish heartland in Syrian Kurdistan, could face resistance from allies opposed to changing the region’s demographic balance.



But the Kurds argue that Turkey’s goal is to weaken the Kurdish presence in Syrian Kurdistan, the Kurdish region in northern Syria, by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Sunni Arab refugees.



The Kurdish forces, which has repeatedly complained that US President Donald Trump’s declared intention to pull out of Syria was a historic betrayal, warned of the risks that a Turkish invasion would carry for the region.



The organisation, which spearheaded — with backing from the US-led coalition — several of the most significant battles against IS over the past five years, vowed to resist any Turkish attack.



“As the Syrian Democratic Forces, we are determined to defend our land at all costs,” it said in a statement posted on social media.



It said in a statement Monday that a Turkish offensive would reverse the military gains achieved against IS at great human cost and allow for the jihadist group’s surviving leaders to come out of hiding.



Threat to the world



The Kurdish-dominated group said that the US pullback threatened to create a security vacuum that would “reverse the successful effort to defeat ISIS”.



It highlighted that 11,000 Kurdish fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate a “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq.



The Kurds also warned that the US withdrawal and imminent Turkish attack risked leading to the “return of leaders of ISIS who are hidden in the desert” and other areas.



The Kurds have consistently warned that they would be unable to keep captured IS fighters behind bars if they had to dedicate the bulk of their forces to fighting back a Turkish offensive.



The Kurdish SDF said in its statement that IS cells would break out detained jihadists from Kurdish prisons and take over camps where their relatives are held, “which is a threat to local and international security.”



While a Kurdish-led operation earlier this year saw the death of IS’s territorial caliphate, the organisation isn’t dead and sleeper cells have been active in several parts of Syria and Iraq.



The US itself has warned that, short of sustained international military pressure on the remnants of the jihadist group, IS would soon have the ability to regroup and reclaim some territorial control in the region.



Turkey has already launched two military incursions into northern Syria in the last three years and has stationed troops into the rebel-held Idlib region. It says preparations for another operation are complete.



In 2016, the Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an area some 100 km east of Afrin to stop the Kurdish YPG forces from extending areas under their control and connecting Syrian Kurdistan’s Kobani and Hasaka in the east with Afrin canton in the west.



In January 2018, Turkish military forces backed pro-Ankara Syrian mercenary fighters to clear the YPG from its northwestern enclave of Afrin. In March 2018, the operation was completed with the capture of the Kurdish city of Afrin.



The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the Kurdish Afrin city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.



Residents of the Kurdish city and Human right groups accuse Turkey and pro-Ankara mercenary fighters of ethnic cleansing, kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and torture.



Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.



The United States views the YPG as a close ally in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019. But in December 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



Syria’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria during the country’s eight-year war.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish and Arab authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



