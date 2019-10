US diplomat: Iraqi PM's resignation 'inevitable' amid deadly protests

2019/10/07 | 15:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-In the wake of escalating civilunrest and a wave of violent protests across Iraq, the American ambassador tothe country has warned that the resignation of the prime minister may beimminent.Matthew Tueller, a career diplomatwho took over the Baghdad mission in June, told U.S. military leaders on Sundaythat it "appears inevitable" that Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdiwould resign in the face of deadly protests and a call from one of thecountry's most powerful clerics that the government resign and hold newelections under U.N. supervision."Through this move, we assess Moqtada al-Sadr isseeking to take advantage of this crisis by giving demonstrators a dramaticresponse to their anger against the government and strengthening his ownhand," Tueller wrote in a classified email sent to U.S. military leaderson Saturday morning."Subsequently former PM Haider al-Abadi alsoissued a call for early elections. With these drastic developments theresignation of Adil Abdul-Mahdi by as early as today appears inevitable andIraq's government will enter unchartered [sic] and fraught political territory.""It is unclear if these moves will slow down theprotests or accompanying violence," Tueller concluded.However, U.S. military leaders inthe region remain skeptical of whether Abdul-Mahdi will actually resign or givein to protester's demands, an American military official told Task &Purpose on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive discussions.Tens of thousands of Iraqis haveflooded the streets of Baghdad and elsewhere across the country over the pastweek to protest government corruption, widespread unemployment, and a lack ofbasic services and infrastructure, The New York Times reported on Saturday.Iraqi security forces haveresponded to the protests with force, leaving more than 100 people dead andinjuring as many as 6,000.Abdul-Mahdi, who has been inoffice for less than a year, had pledged that he would fix unemployment andcombat rampant government corruption, but has yet to make good on thosepromises, The Washington Post reported Friday."Mahdi's resignation may not be enough,"Jennifer Cafarella, research director with The Institute for the Study of War,told Task & Purpose. "Muqtada al Sadr has called for the resignationof the entire council of representatives and some of the protesters have goneeven farther and called for a complete overthrow of the government."