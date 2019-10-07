عربي | كوردى


US diplomat: Iraqi PM's resignation 'inevitable' amid deadly protests

2019/10/07 | 15:05
In the wake of escalating civil



In the wake of escalating civil

unrest and a wave of violent protests across Iraq, the American ambassador to

the country has warned that the resignation of the prime minister may be

imminent.Matthew Tueller, a career diplomat

who took over the Baghdad mission in June, told U.S. military leaders on Sunday

that it "appears inevitable" that Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi

would resign in the face of deadly protests and a call from one of the

country's most powerful clerics that the government resign and hold new

elections under U.N. supervision."Through this move, we assess Moqtada al-Sadr is

seeking to take advantage of this crisis by giving demonstrators a dramatic

response to their anger against the government and strengthening his own

hand," Tueller wrote in a classified email sent to U.S. military leaders

on Saturday morning."Subsequently former PM Haider al-Abadi also

issued a call for early elections. With these drastic developments the

resignation of Adil Abdul-Mahdi by as early as today appears inevitable and

Iraq's government will enter unchartered [sic] and fraught political territory.""It is unclear if these moves will slow down the

protests or accompanying violence," Tueller concluded.However, U.S. military leaders in

the region remain skeptical of whether Abdul-Mahdi will actually resign or give

in to protester's demands, an American military official told Task &

Purpose on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive discussions.Tens of thousands of Iraqis have

flooded the streets of Baghdad and elsewhere across the country over the past

week to protest government corruption, widespread unemployment, and a lack of

basic services and infrastructure, The New York Times reported on Saturday.Iraqi security forces have

responded to the protests with force, leaving more than 100 people dead and

injuring as many as 6,000.Abdul-Mahdi, who has been in

office for less than a year, had pledged that he would fix unemployment and

combat rampant government corruption, but has yet to make good on those

promises, The Washington Post reported Friday."Mahdi's resignation may not be enough,"

Jennifer Cafarella, research director with The Institute for the Study of War,

told Task & Purpose. "Muqtada al Sadr has called for the resignation

of the entire council of representatives and some of the protesters have gone

even farther and called for a complete overthrow of the government."




