US diplomat: Iraqi PM's resignation 'inevitable' amid deadly protests

2019/10/07 | 15:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
In the wake of escalating civil
unrest and a wave of violent protests across Iraq, the American ambassador to
the country has warned that the resignation of the prime minister may be
imminent.Matthew Tueller, a career diplomat
who took over the Baghdad mission in June, told U.S. military leaders on Sunday
that it "appears inevitable" that Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi
would resign in the face of deadly protests and a call from one of the
country's most powerful clerics that the government resign and hold new
elections under U.N. supervision."Through this move, we assess Moqtada al-Sadr is
seeking to take advantage of this crisis by giving demonstrators a dramatic
response to their anger against the government and strengthening his own
hand," Tueller wrote in a classified email sent to U.S. military leaders
on Saturday morning."Subsequently former PM Haider al-Abadi also
issued a call for early elections. With these drastic developments the
resignation of Adil Abdul-Mahdi by as early as today appears inevitable and
Iraq's government will enter unchartered [sic] and fraught political territory.""It is unclear if these moves will slow down the
protests or accompanying violence," Tueller concluded.However, U.S. military leaders in
the region remain skeptical of whether Abdul-Mahdi will actually resign or give
in to protester's demands, an American military official told Task &
Purpose on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive discussions.Tens of thousands of Iraqis have
flooded the streets of Baghdad and elsewhere across the country over the past
week to protest government corruption, widespread unemployment, and a lack of
basic services and infrastructure, The New York Times reported on Saturday.Iraqi security forces have
responded to the protests with force, leaving more than 100 people dead and
injuring as many as 6,000.Abdul-Mahdi, who has been in
office for less than a year, had pledged that he would fix unemployment and
combat rampant government corruption, but has yet to make good on those
promises, The Washington Post reported Friday."Mahdi's resignation may not be enough,"
Jennifer Cafarella, research director with The Institute for the Study of War,
told Task & Purpose. "Muqtada al Sadr has called for the resignation
of the entire council of representatives and some of the protesters have gone
even farther and called for a complete overthrow of the government."
In the wake of escalating civil
unrest and a wave of violent protests across Iraq, the American ambassador to
the country has warned that the resignation of the prime minister may be
imminent.Matthew Tueller, a career diplomat
who took over the Baghdad mission in June, told U.S. military leaders on Sunday
that it "appears inevitable" that Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi
would resign in the face of deadly protests and a call from one of the
country's most powerful clerics that the government resign and hold new
elections under U.N. supervision."Through this move, we assess Moqtada al-Sadr is
seeking to take advantage of this crisis by giving demonstrators a dramatic
response to their anger against the government and strengthening his own
hand," Tueller wrote in a classified email sent to U.S. military leaders
on Saturday morning."Subsequently former PM Haider al-Abadi also
issued a call for early elections. With these drastic developments the
resignation of Adil Abdul-Mahdi by as early as today appears inevitable and
Iraq's government will enter unchartered [sic] and fraught political territory.""It is unclear if these moves will slow down the
protests or accompanying violence," Tueller concluded.However, U.S. military leaders in
the region remain skeptical of whether Abdul-Mahdi will actually resign or give
in to protester's demands, an American military official told Task &
Purpose on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive discussions.Tens of thousands of Iraqis have
flooded the streets of Baghdad and elsewhere across the country over the past
week to protest government corruption, widespread unemployment, and a lack of
basic services and infrastructure, The New York Times reported on Saturday.Iraqi security forces have
responded to the protests with force, leaving more than 100 people dead and
injuring as many as 6,000.Abdul-Mahdi, who has been in
office for less than a year, had pledged that he would fix unemployment and
combat rampant government corruption, but has yet to make good on those
promises, The Washington Post reported Friday."Mahdi's resignation may not be enough,"
Jennifer Cafarella, research director with The Institute for the Study of War,
told Task & Purpose. "Muqtada al Sadr has called for the resignation
of the entire council of representatives and some of the protesters have gone
even farther and called for a complete overthrow of the government."