عربي | كوردى


PM Abdul Mahdi, Pompeo discuss Iraq protests

PM Abdul Mahdi, Pompeo discuss Iraq protests
2019/10/07 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul

Mahdi held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on

Monday to discuss the recent protests in Baghdad and other major cities which

have resulted in the killing of over 110 people so far."The Prime Minister reviewed the developments in

the security situation and the return to normal life after the curfew was

lifted, and confirmed that the security forces had resumed control and

stability had been restored," reads a statement by premier's office, as

quoted by Reuters.Thousands of people have taken to

the streets since Tuesday to protest against the inefficient public services,

unemployment, and corruption.The death toll has so far passed

110 after new clashes between the protesters and the security forces erupted in

Baghdad on Sunday night, which took the lives of eight people.According to the statement, the

Iraqi government has put forward a package of reforms in hopes of meeting the

protesters' demands and ease the situation.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW