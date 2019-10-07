PM Abdul Mahdi, Pompeo discuss Iraq protests

2019/10/07 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul
Mahdi held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on
Monday to discuss the recent protests in Baghdad and other major cities which
have resulted in the killing of over 110 people so far."The Prime Minister reviewed the developments in
the security situation and the return to normal life after the curfew was
lifted, and confirmed that the security forces had resumed control and
stability had been restored," reads a statement by premier's office, as
quoted by Reuters.Thousands of people have taken to
the streets since Tuesday to protest against the inefficient public services,
unemployment, and corruption.The death toll has so far passed
110 after new clashes between the protesters and the security forces erupted in
Baghdad on Sunday night, which took the lives of eight people.According to the statement, the
Iraqi government has put forward a package of reforms in hopes of meeting the
protesters' demands and ease the situation.
