PM Abdul Mahdi, Pompeo discuss Iraq protests

2019/10/07 | 15:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Prime Minister Adil AbdulMahdi held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo onMonday to discuss the recent protests in Baghdad and other major cities whichhave resulted in the killing of over 110 people so far."The Prime Minister reviewed the developments inthe security situation and the return to normal life after the curfew waslifted, and confirmed that the security forces had resumed control andstability had been restored," reads a statement by premier's office, asquoted by Reuters.Thousands of people have taken tothe streets since Tuesday to protest against the inefficient public services,unemployment, and corruption.The death toll has so far passed110 after new clashes between the protesters and the security forces erupted inBaghdad on Sunday night, which took the lives of eight people.According to the statement, theIraqi government has put forward a package of reforms in hopes of meeting theprotesters' demands and ease the situation.