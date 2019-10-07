SDF Slams US’ Decision to Withdraw from Syria

2019/10/07 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has slammed a decision by Washington to withdraw its forces from northeastern Syria, vowing to defend the region "at all costs."
The White House said in a statement on late Sunday that Turkey would begin an operation in Syria, and that the US forces will withdraw from the region.
"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," reads a statement by the office of the White House Press Secretary, explaining that Washington would not support or be involved in the Turkish possible military campaign.
"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial "Caliphate," will no longer be in the immediate area."
Hours after the announcement, Mustafa Bali, a spokesperson for the SDF, wrote on Twitter that "despite security mechanism deal and following destruction of fortifications, US forces did not fulfill their responsibilities and began withdrawing from border, leaving the area to turn into a war zone. But SDF is determined to defend NE Syria at all costs."
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has slammed a decision by Washington to withdraw its forces from northeastern Syria, vowing to defend the region "at all costs."
The White House said in a statement on late Sunday that Turkey would begin an operation in Syria, and that the US forces will withdraw from the region.
"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," reads a statement by the office of the White House Press Secretary, explaining that Washington would not support or be involved in the Turkish possible military campaign.
"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial "Caliphate," will no longer be in the immediate area."
Hours after the announcement, Mustafa Bali, a spokesperson for the SDF, wrote on Twitter that "despite security mechanism deal and following destruction of fortifications, US forces did not fulfill their responsibilities and began withdrawing from border, leaving the area to turn into a war zone. But SDF is determined to defend NE Syria at all costs."