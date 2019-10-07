PM Barzani reviews Kurdistan reform draft bill with parliament, gov't officials

2019/10/07 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + '');
//visitcount.append(' visit');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani (center right) meets with senior government officials and parliamentary factions to discuss reform, Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani reviewed new draft legislation on Monday with a group of senior government officials and parliamentary factions known as the Committee of Coordination between the Government and Parliament.
During the meeting, Barzani stressed that the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet is firmly committed to meaningful reform in how the region approaches the economy, a key focus of the administration's agenda.
Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani meets with senior government officials and parliamentary factions to discuss reform, Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
He emphasized that it is “one of the many steps to bring fairness and efficiency to public salaries, allowances, and pensions in line with the government agenda,” Barzani posted on his official Twitter account.
The senior Kurdish official also highlighted the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the administration and Kurdistan Region's parliament to ensure a sustainable process of reform in the region, according to the KRG's press office.
Barzani reaffirmed that reforms should be grounded in the best interest of the people of the Kurdistan Region.
Editing by John J. Catherine
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + '');
//visitcount.append(' visit');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani (center right) meets with senior government officials and parliamentary factions to discuss reform, Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani reviewed new draft legislation on Monday with a group of senior government officials and parliamentary factions known as the Committee of Coordination between the Government and Parliament.
During the meeting, Barzani stressed that the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet is firmly committed to meaningful reform in how the region approaches the economy, a key focus of the administration's agenda.
Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani meets with senior government officials and parliamentary factions to discuss reform, Oct. 7, 2019. (Photo: KRG)
He emphasized that it is “one of the many steps to bring fairness and efficiency to public salaries, allowances, and pensions in line with the government agenda,” Barzani posted on his official Twitter account.
The senior Kurdish official also highlighted the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the administration and Kurdistan Region's parliament to ensure a sustainable process of reform in the region, according to the KRG's press office.
Barzani reaffirmed that reforms should be grounded in the best interest of the people of the Kurdistan Region.
Editing by John J. Catherine