Iran kills protesters in Iraq and calls for restraint

2019/10/07 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Evil scourge what laughs like this goes for Iran, whose

militias are killing demonstrators in Iraq, yet it calls on the Iraqi people to

show restraint.



Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rubaie called on the Iraqi

people to show more restraint to overcome the current ordeal and fulfill their

legitimate demands.



"The Iraqi government has confirmed that there have

been no clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and that opportunist

groups have committed this crime, and we call on the Iraqi people to exercise

greater restraint and seek democratic and legal solutions to meet their

demands," Rubaie said at his weekly press conference.



He added: "The Iraqi citizens, within the follow-up to

their demands, must be vigilant required to prevent the bad people from

exploiting their protests and not be allowed to achieve their evil aims."

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


