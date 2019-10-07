Home › Baghdad Post › Iran kills protesters in Iraq and calls for restraint

Iran kills protesters in Iraq and calls for restraint

2019/10/07 | 18:00



militias are killing demonstrators in Iraq, yet it calls on the Iraqi people to



show restraint.







Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rubaie called on the Iraqi



people to show more restraint to overcome the current ordeal and fulfill their



legitimate demands.







"The Iraqi government has confirmed that there have



been no clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and that opportunist



groups have committed this crime, and we call on the Iraqi people to exercise



greater restraint and seek democratic and legal solutions to meet their



demands," Rubaie said at his weekly press conference.







He added: "The Iraqi citizens, within the follow-up to



their demands, must be vigilant required to prevent the bad people from



exploiting their protests and not be allowed to achieve their evil aims."



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Evil scourge what laughs like this goes for Iran, whosemilitias are killing demonstrators in Iraq, yet it calls on the Iraqi people toshow restraint.Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rubaie called on the Iraqipeople to show more restraint to overcome the current ordeal and fulfill theirlegitimate demands."The Iraqi government has confirmed that there havebeen no clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and that opportunistgroups have committed this crime, and we call on the Iraqi people to exercisegreater restraint and seek democratic and legal solutions to meet theirdemands," Rubaie said at his weekly press conference.He added: "The Iraqi citizens, within the follow-up totheir demands, must be vigilant required to prevent the bad people fromexploiting their protests and not be allowed to achieve their evil aims."