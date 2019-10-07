Iran kills protesters in Iraq and calls for restraint

2019/10/07 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Evil scourge what laughs like this goes for Iran, whose
militias are killing demonstrators in Iraq, yet it calls on the Iraqi people to
show restraint.
Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rubaie called on the Iraqi
people to show more restraint to overcome the current ordeal and fulfill their
legitimate demands.
"The Iraqi government has confirmed that there have
been no clashes between security forces and demonstrators, and that opportunist
groups have committed this crime, and we call on the Iraqi people to exercise
greater restraint and seek democratic and legal solutions to meet their
demands," Rubaie said at his weekly press conference.
He added: "The Iraqi citizens, within the follow-up to
their demands, must be vigilant required to prevent the bad people from
exploiting their protests and not be allowed to achieve their evil aims."
