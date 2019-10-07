EU warns that Turkish invasion will 'exacerbate civilian suffering'

2019/10/07 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A European Union spokesperson told Kurdistan 24 in a statement on Monday that the body has serious concerns that a Turkish invasion in northeastern Syria would lead to significant civilian suffering and mass displacement.
Although the EU stated that it recognizes Turkey’s “legitimate security concerns,” it also has “said from the very beginning that any sustainable solution to the Syrian conflict will not be reached through military means but requires a genuine political transition.”
Late on Sunday, the White House issued a summary of a telephone call that US President Donald Trump held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier that day which explained that Turkey was about to attack in northeastern Syria and that US forces would withdraw from the area where the Turkish military operation is to take place.
The White House said that “Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria.”
Monday's EU statement warned that “renewed armed hostilities in north-eastern Syria will not only exacerbate civilian suffering and lead to massive displacement but would also risk severely undermining current political efforts.”
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) in a statement on Monday also warned of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” and called on the international community to prevent the Turkish attack.
Washington SDC representative Sinam Mohammed wrote in a tweet that it would be a “disaster to allow Turkey [to] invade Northeast Syria, threatening its 5 million inhabitants. We will be facing a grave humanitarian disaster if the Senate does not make a resolution to stop it. Don’t allow a repeat of the Turkish invasion of Afrin.”
The EU says it has urged and continues to urge the Astana guarantors, which include Turkey, to ensure a cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and unhindered, safe, and sustainable humanitarian access throughout all of Syria.
EU Foreign Ministers will meet next week in Luxembourg and the situation in Syria is expected to be on the agenda for discussion.
Editing by John J. Catherine
