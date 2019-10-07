Home › Iraq News › U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham calls for reversal of Syria border pullback

WASHINGTON,— US Senator Lindsey Graham, a top ally of Donald Trump, said Monday he would be calling on Congress to reverse the president’s decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey’s border with Syria.



Graham, chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee and one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters on Capitol Hill, described the move as “a disaster in the making” that would be “a stain on America’s honor for abandoning the Kurds.”



The US pullback from key positions along Syria’s northern border, announced late Sunday, effectively abandons the Kurds, Washington’s main ally in the years-old battle against the so-called Islamic State group.























“Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support,” Graham tweeted.



The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-led militia that controls Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), much of northeastern Syria, said early Monday in a statement that “US forces withdrew from the border areas with Turkey.”



On Sunday, the White House said in a readout of a call between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara would “soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria” — and that US forces would “no longer be in the immediate area.”



Graham’s criticism came after Trump took to Twitter in defense of the withdrawal, saying the region would have to “figure the situation out” and that America needed to get out of “ridiculous Endless Wars.”



“The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so,” he said.



“They have been fighting Turkey for decades. I held off this fight for almost 3 years but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home.”



The United States views the Kurdish People’s Protection Units YPG as a close ally in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that his army was ready to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syrian Kurdistan at any moment following the US announcement that it would not stand in the way.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



