Man confesses to murdering an entire family of Syrian Kurds in Erbil

2019/10/07 | 21:30























Bassam Hussein and Solin Mohammed (right) and their three children (left) were killed on the outskirts of Erbil . (Photo: Erbil Directorate General of Security)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate General of Erbil Security (Asayish) on Monday released footage of a man confessing to the murder of an entire five-member family of Syrian Kurds on the outskirts of the regional capital.



Bassam Hussein (known to friends as Haitham), Solin Mohammed, and their three children – five-year-old Mohammed, seven-year-old Roshka, and eleven-year-old Hussein – were brutally gunned down in an area just outside Erbil known as Pirash Village on Wednesday. On Thursday, security forces arrested the suspect who they publicly named as Faridoun Karim Ramadan.















“The accused gunned down the entire family and left the bodies in a remote area of the village,” read a statement.



The video released by security begins with photos of the family, then transitions into footage of security forces posing and conducting a raid shown over dramatic music in the style of a movie trailer or military recruitment video. After that, Ramadan is shown confessing.



“I killed the husband, shot down the mother, and then the three children. Afterward, I picked up a large rock and hit the wife with it, since she had not died from the shooting,” he said.



The video then includes some security footage of the vehicle, followed by a bizarre re-enactment of the crime with Ramadan himself acting out the murders alongside actors posing as the family.























Security forces at the scene of the murders. (Photo: Erbil Directorate General of Security)























According to security officials, Ramadan had "family ties" with the deceased for the past two years. After an unspecified dispute with the father, Ramadan picked up the family in his car with the stated intent of taking them on a picnic. Not long afterward, he shot all five. He was arrested on the following day.



After gathering evidence and obtaining Ramadan's confession, Asayish has referred his case to the judiciary.



The Directorate General of Asayish is responsible for domestic security throughout the Kurdistan Region. The Asayish was established in 1992 following the formation of the first Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet. The director general of the Asayish reports to both the prime minister and the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC).



Editing by John J. Catherine











