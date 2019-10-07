Iran's top judge says Iraq's protest targets undermining massive Iranian pilgrimage

2019/10/07 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeesi has described the ongoing unrest in Iraq as "a U.S.-Saudi sedition" claiming they are aimed at overshadowing the massive Iranian pilgrimage for Arbaeen, the anniversary of the 40th day of Imam Hussain's martyrdom.
In remarks, Raeesi likened the Iraqi protests to unemployment, corruption and government inefficiency to the September 2018 demonstrations in Mashhad during which Iranians in that city accused Iraqi pilgrims of taking advantage of Iranian women.
He also added that both the Iranian and Iraqi protests were aimed at sowing discord between Iranians and Iraqis.
