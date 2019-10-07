Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says 'would destroy' Turkey's economy, if incursion plan carried out in Syria

2019/10/07 | 22:40







Trump said on Monday that he would “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it took action in Syria that he considered “off-limits” following his decision on Sunday to pull out U.S. forces from northeastern Syria.







“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted. Turkey has repeatedly threatened to carry out an incursion against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria who have links to Kurdish guerrillas operating next door in Turkey.



The United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syrian border on Monday, effectively giving Turkey a green light to move into the area.



