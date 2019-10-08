Home › Iraq News › Video: How can Iraq’s political Unrest be Solved?

Video: How can Iraq’s political Unrest be Solved?

2019/10/08 | 02:15



Iraqi protesters have lost their patience with what they say is decades of corruption and lack of services.



They’re demanding Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resign – and the whole political system be overhauled.



Mahdi says there is ‘no magic solution’ and any progress will take time.



The government has announced a list of reforms to address some of the grievances.



But protesters are back on the streets and have attacked the headquarters of political parties and TV stations in Baghdad.



Police responded by using live rounds and tear gas.



At least 100 people have been killed in five days of protests.



Parliament had planned to hold an emergency session on Saturday – but it never happened.



But the Speaker of Parliament did make some promises…



Presenter:







Peter Dobbie







Guests:







Dlawer Ala-Aldeen President, Middle East Research Institute (MERI)



Renad Mansour Director, Iraq Initiative, Chatham University



Zeidon Alkinani Contributour, Open Democracy































