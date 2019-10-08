عربي | كوردى


Video: Baghdad Curfew Lifted

2019/10/08 | 03:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Baghdad curfew lifted but Iraq on alert for new protests

A curfew is lifted in Baghdad following days of protests which have left nearly 100 dead, but tensions remain after firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr demanded the government quit.

View on YouTube

Source: OBQNlWrABko
