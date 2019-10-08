Russian Foreign Minister meets with KDP leader Masoud Barzani, discusses regional developments

2019/10/08 | 05:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday in Erbil.
A delegation accompanied the Foreign Minister, including Russian Assistant Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian ambassador to Iraq, Maxim Maximov, Deputy Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Kinshchak, and several other Russian officials.
Lavrov praised the historic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Russia, notably through the famed Kurdish leader, Mula Mustafa Barzani, and welcomed the strengthening of bilateral relations between his country and the Kurdistan Region.
The top Russian diplomat expressed his support for the positive progress between Erbil and Baghdad in resolving outstanding issues, noting that following the defeat of the Islamic State, constructive dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government was the right path forward.
Barzani welcomed the Minister's comments, affirming that improved ties between Erbil and Baghdad will help ensure stability in the region.
Ongoing developments in Syria were also discussed, with Barzani relaying his concerns regarding the future of Syrian Kurds and urging Russia to play an active role in preventing the situation from deteriorating any further.
Ties between Erbil and Moscow continue to be a priority for the Kurdistan Region, with the Kurdistan Federation of the Chambers of Trade and Industry signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in mid-September to develop trade and attract Russian investments in the Kurdistan Region.
