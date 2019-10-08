عربي | كوردى


The most important decisions in Salih’s press conference

2019/10/08 | 07:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)

- Those who targeted demonstrators, security forces and the media are an outlaw group



- The demonstrations came with positive solutions and the people are demanding social justice



- We will open a judicial inquiry into the violence



- The opening of a political dialogue to build a parliamentary bloc supporting reform



- We will improve government performance and fight corruption



-Salih calls for comprehensive national dialogue  and we support a reshuffle



-the Reconsidering the election law and launching job grades









