The most important decisions in Salih’s press conference

2019/10/08 | 07:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-- Those who targeted demonstrators, security forces and the media are an outlaw group- The demonstrations came with positive solutions and the people are demanding social justice- We will open a judicial inquiry into the violence- The opening of a political dialogue to build a parliamentary bloc supporting reform- We will improve government performance and fight corruption-Salih calls for comprehensive national dialogue and we support a reshuffle-the Reconsidering the election law and launching job grades