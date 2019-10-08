Home › INA › PM Advisory to INA: The Cabinet will issue new important decisions tomorrow

PM Advisory to INA: The Cabinet will issue new important decisions tomorrow

2019/10/08 | 07:15



Baghdad-INA







A new and important package of decisions will be issued at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, an adviser to Prime Minister Abdel Hussein al-Hanin said.







The Council of Ministers issued in its special session last Saturday, the first package of decisions to meet the demands of the demonstrators, the most prominent:







Open the door to apply for residential land







Distribution of 17,000 residential plots among eligible persons







Building 100,000 housing units distributed among the governorates







Granting interest-free loans







Including 150,000 unemployed people with a monthly grant







Establishment of modern marketing complexes in commercial areas in Baghdad and the provinces







Granting the unemployed money, loans and land to set up projects on them







Open the door to volunteer for young people 18-25 years in the Ministry of Defense







Re-terminated their contracts in all provinces







Hiring volunteer lecturers







Exemption of farmers from the lease amounts of agricultural land resulting from their previous discharge







Giving 600,000 disadvantaged families social wages







Counting victims as demonstrators and security services as martyrs and granting their families rights and privileges







Providing treatment services for wounded demonstrators and security forces inside and outside Iraq























