عربي | كوردى


PM Advisory to INA: The Cabinet will issue new important decisions tomorrow

PM Advisory to INA: The Cabinet will issue new important decisions tomorrow
2019/10/08 | 07:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Baghdad-INA



A new and important package of decisions will be issued at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, an adviser to Prime Minister Abdel Hussein al-Hanin said.



The Council of Ministers issued in its special session last Saturday, the first package of decisions to meet the demands of the demonstrators, the most prominent:



 Open the door to apply for residential land



 Distribution of 17,000 residential plots among eligible persons



 Building 100,000 housing units distributed among the governorates



 Granting interest-free loans



 Including 150,000 unemployed people with a monthly grant



 Establishment of modern marketing complexes in commercial areas in Baghdad and the provinces



Granting the unemployed money, loans and land to set up projects on them



 Open the door to volunteer for young people 18-25 years in the Ministry of Defense



 Re-terminated their contracts in all provinces



Hiring volunteer lecturers



Exemption of farmers from the lease amounts of agricultural land resulting from their previous discharge



Giving 600,000 disadvantaged families social wages



 Counting victims as demonstrators and security services as martyrs and granting their families rights and privileges



Providing treatment services for wounded demonstrators and security forces inside and outside Iraq











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW