PM Advisory to INA: The Cabinet will issue new important decisions tomorrow

2019/10/08 | 07:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad-INA
A new and important package of decisions will be issued at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, an adviser to Prime Minister Abdel Hussein al-Hanin said.
The Council of Ministers issued in its special session last Saturday, the first package of decisions to meet the demands of the demonstrators, the most prominent:
Open the door to apply for residential land
Distribution of 17,000 residential plots among eligible persons
Building 100,000 housing units distributed among the governorates
Granting interest-free loans
Including 150,000 unemployed people with a monthly grant
Establishment of modern marketing complexes in commercial areas in Baghdad and the provinces
Granting the unemployed money, loans and land to set up projects on them
Open the door to volunteer for young people 18-25 years in the Ministry of Defense
Re-terminated their contracts in all provinces
Hiring volunteer lecturers
Exemption of farmers from the lease amounts of agricultural land resulting from their previous discharge
Giving 600,000 disadvantaged families social wages
Counting victims as demonstrators and security services as martyrs and granting their families rights and privileges
Providing treatment services for wounded demonstrators and security forces inside and outside Iraq
