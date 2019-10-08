Iran opposes Turkish military action in Syrian Kurdistan, Zarif says

2019/10/08 | 10:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, New York, U.S. April 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
TEHRAN,— Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in a phone call that Tehran is opposed to military action in Syria, the foreign ministry said.
“Zarif voiced opposition to military action, urged respect for Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, stressed the need for the fight against terrorism and for the establishment of stability and security in Syria,” he was quoted as saying in the statement issued late Monday.
Ankara has threatened an offensive in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) against Kurdish militias and US forces on Monday pulled back from Turkish border areas, opening the way for an invasion President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said could come at any moment.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday justified his decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey’s border with Syria, saying the region would have to “figure the situation out” and that America needed to get out of “ridiculous Endless Wars.”
Trump defended a decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria Kurdistan, saying it was too costly to keep supporting U.S-allied, Kurdish-led forces in the region fighting Islamic State militants.
But the Kurds argue that Turkey’s goal is to weaken the Kurdish presence in Syrian Kurdistan, the Kurdish region in northern Syria, by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Sunni Arab refugees.
The Kurdish-dominated group said that the US pullback threatened to create a security vacuum that would “reverse the successful effort to defeat ISIS”.
It highlighted that 11,000 Kurdish fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate a “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq.
The Kurds also warned that the US withdrawal and imminent Turkish attack risked leading to the “return of leaders of ISIS who are hidden in the desert” and other areas.
