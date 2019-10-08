عربي | كوردى


Iraq: WFP Iraq Situation Report #66, August 2019

2019/10/08 | 14:30
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic



In Numbers



1.55 million internally displaced people (IOM)

4.35 million returnees (IOM)

372,837 Iraqis assisted by WFP

228,573 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

27,945 Syrian refugees assisted by WFP



Highlights



• In August, WFP delivered food assistance to 400,782 people in 9 governorates, reaching 370,254 internally displaced people (IDPs), 27,945 Syrian refugees and 2,583 Iraqi returnees and people from vulnerable communities.



• Since 23 August, Ninewa governorate authorities have begun relocating IDPs who are not from Ninewa to their governorates of origin. WFP is moving Family Food Rations to those areas to support the transferred families.



• WFP requires an additional USD 51.3 million to ensure that operations continue uninterrupted through March 2020.

