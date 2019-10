Joint Operations Command to investigate commanders, officers used excessive force

2019/10/08 | 15:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Joint Operations Command in Iraq announced the referral ofthe commanders and officers who used excessive force to investigateimmediately."The commanders and officers who used excessive forceagainst the demonstrators were immediately referred to the investigation,"the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.The Joint Operations Command announced that Prime MinisterAdil Abdul-Mahdi had ordered the withdrawal of army units from Sadr City, eastof Baghdad.