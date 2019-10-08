Joint Operations Command to investigate commanders, officers used excessive force

2019/10/08 | 15:35
The Joint Operations Command in Iraq announced the referral of
the commanders and officers who used excessive force to investigate
immediately.
"The commanders and officers who used excessive force
against the demonstrators were immediately referred to the investigation,"
the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
The Joint Operations Command announced that Prime Minister
Adil Abdul-Mahdi had ordered the withdrawal of army units from Sadr City, east
of Baghdad.
