Greece: Greece Aegean Islands Weekly Snapshot: 30 September – 06 October 2019

2019/10/08 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Arrivals
This week, 2,144 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 3,164 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 844 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 306, compared to 452 in the previous week.
Population on the Islands
Some 31,400 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (39%), Syria (16%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (9%).
Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 20% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.
Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Arrivals
This week, 2,144 people arrived on the Aegean islands, a decrease from last week’s 3,164 arrivals but an increase from last year’s 844 arrivals during the same period.
The average daily arrivals this week equalled 306, compared to 452 in the previous week.
Population on the Islands
Some 31,400 refugees and migrants reside on the Aegean islands. The majority of the population on the Aegean islands are from Afghanistan (39%), Syria (16%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (9%).
Women account for 22% of the population and children for 35%, of whom nearly 6 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 20% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan.
Some 38% are men between 18 and 39 years old.