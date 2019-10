Iran dispatches 7500 Special Forces to Iraq

2019/10/08 | 16:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Commander of the Special Unit ofIran's Law Enforcement Police Brigadier General Hassan Karami, said on Monday that hiscountry will dispatch 7,500 troops to Iraq.In interview with Iranian news agencyAL-Mehr, he claimed that the Iranian troops aim at securing the Iraqis' celebrationsof Arba’een, the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein."More than 10,000 specialforces are directly responsible for securing the Arba’een anniversary celebrations,"Karami said, adding that 7500, of which, will be employed in streets, while theremaining 4000 will be standby forces.Iraqis have been taking to the streets since last Tuesday in mass protests against government corruption, high unemployment, and the dire state of public services like water and electricity.