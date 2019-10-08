Erdogan to visit Washington, meet Trump on Nov. 13

2019/10/08 | 19:05
Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Washington and meet US counterpart Donald Trump on November 13, the White House said on Monday.
It is noteworthy that Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.
The withdrawal, announced by the White House late Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.
