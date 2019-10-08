Home › Baghdad Post › Police run into mass grave with human remains in Sulaimaniya

Police run into mass grave with human remains in Sulaimaniya

2019/10/08 | 23:40



In press remarks, Sarkoot Ahmed, spokesperson of Sulaimaniya police, said “criminal investigations teams have seized a mass grave at the borders of Banawila village.”



After running into the grave, Ahmed said, “teams found remains of three persons. Some clothes and possessions were found inside.” He added that the grave dates back to the eighties.



Specialized teams sent the remains to the forensic medicine department to identify the victims.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Security troops have run into a mass grave that includes human remains in al-Sulaimaniya province, the police spokesperson said.In press remarks, Sarkoot Ahmed, spokesperson of Sulaimaniya police, said “criminal investigations teams have seized a mass grave at the borders of Banawila village.”After running into the grave, Ahmed said, “teams found remains of three persons. Some clothes and possessions were found inside.” He added that the grave dates back to the eighties.Specialized teams sent the remains to the forensic medicine department to identify the victims.