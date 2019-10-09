Home › Baghdad Post › Zarif says Saudis should stop 'killing people' in order to start talks with Iran

2019/10/09 | 00:15



"In a situation where the Saudis would like to negotiate with Iran, if they pursue regional issues at the negotiating table and not by killing people, they will certainly have the Islamic Republic along with them," Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying.



The recent protests in Iraq are blamed by Iran on a U.S. and Saudi conspiracy, to weaken ties between Iran and its neighbor Iraq.



In September, a destructive missile attack hit key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Riyadh, Washington and London blamed on Iran.



