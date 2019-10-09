عربي | كوردى


ِAbdul-Mahdi`s government re-cuts internet service in Baghdad, other governorate

ِAbdul-Mahdi`s government re-cuts internet service in Baghdad, other governorate
2019/10/09 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi, on Tuesday afternoon, re-cut the Internet service to the capital Baghdad and the provinces of central and southern Iraq after returning it for a few hours.Residents in Baghdad reported that the government had reinstated the Internet ban on users.The Iraqi government has banned the Internet over the past five days in Baghdad and the central and southern provinces against the backdrop of bloody protests that killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded thousands.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW