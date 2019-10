Babylon police arrest accused of killing a demonstrator

2019/10/09 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Babel police announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of ademonstrator in the province during the recent demonstrations.The police said in a statement: The arrest came after an immediateinvestigation into the incident to gather information and follow-up a number ofrelevant videos as well as to hear statements from eyewitnesses.She added that all preliminary investigations indicate that the detaineewas involved in the crime and confirmed that all necessary legal procedureshave been taken against him.