Babylon police arrest accused of killing a demonstrator

2019/10/09 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Babel police announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a
demonstrator in the province during the recent demonstrations.The police said in a statement: The arrest came after an immediate
investigation into the incident to gather information and follow-up a number of
relevant videos as well as to hear statements from eyewitnesses.She added that all preliminary investigations indicate that the detainee
was involved in the crime and confirmed that all necessary legal procedures
have been taken against him.
