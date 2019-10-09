عربي | كوردى


Babylon police arrest accused of killing a demonstrator

2019/10/09 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Babel police announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a

demonstrator in the province during the recent demonstrations.The police said in a statement: The arrest came after an immediate

investigation into the incident to gather information and follow-up a number of

relevant videos as well as to hear statements from eyewitnesses.She added that all preliminary investigations indicate that the detainee

was involved in the crime and confirmed that all necessary legal procedures

have been taken against him.



