Abdul-Mahdi`s militias kill Judo player Ali Akbar

2019/10/09 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A sniper from Abdul-Mahdi`s militia shot live bullet at the player of the national team of Judo Ali Akbar during the demonstrations that spread around the country. A source close to the player said: "The player of the Iraqi judo team Ali Akbar, who is awarded an Asian medal in the demonstrations demanding change was shot in the demonstrations on Tuesday." He explained that "Ali Akbar, fell martyr after receiving an unidentified sniper bullet during the demonstrations in Sadr City, Baghdad."
