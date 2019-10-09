World: Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 Monthly Funding Update - 30 September 2019

2019/10/09 | 10:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, occupied Palestinian territory, Pakistan, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), World, Yemen, Zimbabwe
The Global Humanitarian Overview published on 4 December 2018 announced funding requirements of $21.9 billion for 21 Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) and the Venezuela Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan. By the end of September 2019, requirements had reached $26.75 billion. The change in requirements since last month is mainly due to an increase in requirements for Mozambique. As at the end of August, 148.7 million people are estimated to be in need in 58 countries. The plans aim to collectively provide aid to 109 million people.
Multiple and consecutive shocks, including drought, cyclones, floods and insecurity, have left an estimated 2.6 million people - almost 10 per cent of the country’s population - in need of life-saving and resilience-building assistance in Mozambique.
The Mozambique HRP was revised upwards to $620.5 million, an increase of $179.6 million from the previous update. The revised HRP aims to assist 2.4 million people. The original Mozambique Humanitarian Response Plan (November 2018 to June 2019) was first developed in November 2018 to support the Government-led response to the humanitarian impact of the poor performance of the January-March rainy season and the displacement of people due to insecurity in Cabo Delgado. The document was subsequently revised in March and May 2019 to reflect additional humanitarian needs following the consecutive Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth which made landfall in the country in March and April. The current revision extends the HRP to May 2020 as humanitarian needs arising from the drought, cyclones and internal displacements will continue at least until the next harvest in March-May 2020.
