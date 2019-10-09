Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Iraq: Iraq: 2019 Humanitarian Funding Overview (as of 7 October 2019)
Iraq: Iraq: 2019 Humanitarian Funding Overview (as of 7 October 2019)
2019/10/09 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Country: Iraq
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Aramco to reach maximum oil production capacity by November, says CEO
Turkish military, Syrian rebels to enter Syria 'shortly': Erdogan aide
Syria Kurds urges civilians to defend against Turkey
Senior Trump ally Lindsey Graham warns Turkey of ‘red line’ on Syria
Syrian Kurds call up civilians to defend Rojava against Turkey
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs