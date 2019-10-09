Syria Kurds urges civilians to defend against Turkey

2019/10/09 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria has called up civilians to defend the region against a feared Turkish assault, believed to be soon.
“We announce three days of general mobilization in northern and eastern Syria,” the administration said in a statement on Wednesday, urging all civilians to “head to the border with Turkey... to resist during this delicate historical moment.”
It urged Kurds in Syria and abroad to protest against Ankara’s planned offensive.
Moreover, it said it would hold its US ally and laid the responsibility on the whole international community for any “humanitarian catastrophe” that unfolds in the territory under its control.
On Tuesday, Ankara said it would “shortly” begin an offensive into northern Syria, as it sent more armored vehicles to the border.
