Salih calls for restraint and necessary reforms

2019/10/09 | 15:55



Baghdad - INA







President of the Republic, Dr. Barham Salih said that the Iraqis are determined to move forward in the project of building the state and our duty to carry out necessary reforms to ensure them a free and dignified life.







President Salih stressed during his meeting with a number of tribal elders and dignitaries, that the demonstration is a right guaranteed to every citizen, provided that it is peaceful and without the bloodshed of citizens and security forces or bypassing public property who shot at the demonstrators.























