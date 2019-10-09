Turkish warplanes start shelling northeast Syria, SDF spokesperson says

2019/10/09 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Turkish bombardment in Syria’s predominantly Kurdish northeastern town of Serekaniye, Oct. 9, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
SEREKANIYE (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes and artillery have begun shelling Syria’s predominantly Kurdish northeastern town of Serekaniye, Mustafa Bali, the spokesperson of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Wednesday.
Turkish warplanes have started to carry out airstrikes on civilian areas. There is a huge panic among people of the region.
— Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) October 9, 2019
A source in Serekaniye told Kurdistan 24 that four warplanes are hovering over the town, and there is heavy artillery shelling the silos near the border.
According to local media, the Turkish warplanes are bombarding Safeh village, located five kilometers on the western outskirts of Serekaniye. It added that Turkish artillery shelled the Mahatta and Malla Darwish main streets in Serekaniye.
Reports also said the Turkish warplanes began bombarding Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, as well as shelling in the town of Tal Abyad.
Updates to follow...
