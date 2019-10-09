Home › Baghdad Post › Internet service returns to Iraq only during working hours

Internet service returns to Iraq only during working hours

2019/10/09 | 17:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Internet service will return during working hours only, according to sources.The security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi quoted the source as saying that "the times of broadcasting Internet services from seven in the morning until three in the afternoon." "This is a temporary measure that may continue until the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad," he added.The Internet service has been shut down in the past few days in Baghdad and the central and southern provinces against the backdrop of the bloody protests that killed dozens of demonstrators and wounded thousands.