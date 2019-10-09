Halbousi says situations in Iraq 'dangerous'

2019/10/09 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi has described the ongoing situations in Iraq as ‘dangerous’, amid protests that swept through the capital Baghdad and other provinces.
During the parliament session, Halbousi said “We are now at the crossroads. Either to be with the people who demand their rights, or stand with our interests.”
The parliament called for freezing the provincial councils and considering the victims of the protests as martyrs.
