Barzani to Trump: Kurds' Blood "Far More Valuable" than Money, Weapons

2019/10/09 | 18:50







Barzani explained that the people of Kurdistan are pursuing their rights and that's what the Kurdish nation has made efforts for.







"Dear President Trump, please know that the people of Kurdistan have always pursued their just rights," Barzani wrote on Twitter.







He further reminded that the Peshmerga fighters played a significant role in defeating the (ISIS), as "an effective" part of the coalition against terror.







"The Peshmerga have defeated ISIS and are an effective part of the coalition against terror."







After the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) slammed President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US troops from Syria, and said that they were abandoned by Washington, the US top official noted that his country had provided weapons and money to the Syrian Kurdish forces in return.







Barzani, however, made it clear that "the blood of the Kurds is far more valuable than money and weapons. Thank you."



