ISIS terrorists slaughter 5 buffalo breeders in Kirkuk

2019/10/09 | 22:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A number of ISIS terrorists on Wednesday slaughtered fivebuffalo breeders in the oil-rich city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, securitysource told The Baghdad Post.The source added that the deceased buffalo breeders wereliving at Bantiz village, western of Kirkuk.He pointed out that the Iraqi security forces deployed aroundthe area and launched a wide inspection campaign to track on the fugitive terrorists.Iraq declared the collapse of ISIS territorial influence inNovember 2017 with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borderswith Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.