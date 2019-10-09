ISIS terrorists slaughter 5 buffalo breeders in Kirkuk

2019/10/09 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A number of ISIS terrorists on Wednesday slaughtered five
buffalo breeders in the oil-rich city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, security
source told The Baghdad Post.
The source added that the deceased buffalo breeders were
living at Bantiz village, western of Kirkuk.
He pointed out that the Iraqi security forces deployed around
the area and launched a wide inspection campaign to track on the fugitive terrorists.
Iraq declared the collapse of ISIS territorial influence in
November 2017 with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders
with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.
