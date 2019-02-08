French defence minister in Baghdad to solidify anti-ISIS ties

2019/02/08 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – France’s defence minister was in Baghdad on Friday to discuss maintaining relationships with Iraq as the war against ISIS continues. "We must continue the fight against ISIS and terrorism in the region because ISIS is probably in the process of reorganising underground and spreading out,” Minister Florence Parly said in Baghdad, AFP reported. She said that France needs to strengthen its partnership with Iraq, nation-to-nation as well as members of the US-led coalition to defeat ISIS. There are concerns that the war against the extremist group could be negatively affected if US President Donald Trump further antagonizes Iraqi lawmakers. Politicians in Baghdad are ready to formulate legislation to order the withdrawal of US troops from the country after Trump suggested he wanted to use Iraqi territory to “watch Iran,” a move that would be outside the current agreement and in violation of the Iraqi constitution. US forces are also under orders to withdraw from Syria, though a timeline has not been announced.France has troops on the ground in Iraq and Syria as part of the coalition. Parly said coalition defence ministers will meet soon to discuss maintaining a foothold in the region, “a proposal that will be made subject to Iraq accepting the conditions of this presence. We are on sovereign territory."Parly met with Iraqi President Barham Salih who stressed the need for coordinated regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and said he looks forward to advancing relationships with France. The French minister also met with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Falah al-Fayadh.
