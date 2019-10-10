عربي | كوردى


Republican anger grows as Trump disavows Kurds by saying they didn't help during WWII

Republican anger grows as Trump disavows Kurds by saying they didn't help during WWII
2019/10/10 | 05:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

… stops its operations against the Kurds.

"This unlawful and … reference the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which was premised on … intelligence that former leader Saddam Hussein had weapons of … Turkey is predictably attacking the Kurdish allies we abandoned," …

All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW