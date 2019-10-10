Iran deploys Rapid Intervention Forces alonIraq Border

2019/10/10 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The commander of special units in Iran's internal security
forces, Brigadier-General ,Hassan Karami announced the deployment of rapid
intervention units in four border points with Iraq in order to provide security
for visitors.
"A big number of visitors are crossing from the four
border pionts (Mehran, Shalmajah, Jazabeh and Khosravi) to participate in the
Arba'een pilgrimage ceremony," Fars quoted Karami.
"From midnight Wednesday to Thursday at 10:00 am ,
100,000 visitors have crossed from Mehran port to Iraq," he said.“The Iranain forces will work to speed up the passage of
visitors and provide them with security due to the large number of visitors to
Iraq”, he said, adding that the forces of the special units are now deployed in
four border units to provide security for visitors."
"Fortunately, there has been no threat or security
problem so far," he said in response to a question about the conditions of
the border.
