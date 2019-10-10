عربي | كوردى


Iran deploys Rapid Intervention Forces alonIraq Border
2019/10/10 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The commander of special units in Iran's internal security

forces, Brigadier-General ,Hassan Karami announced the deployment of rapid

intervention units in four border points with Iraq in order to provide security

for visitors.



"A big number of visitors are crossing from the four

border pionts (Mehran, Shalmajah, Jazabeh and Khosravi) to participate in the

Arba'een pilgrimage ceremony," Fars quoted Karami.



"From midnight Wednesday to Thursday at 10:00 am ,

100,000 visitors have crossed from Mehran port to Iraq," he said.“The Iranain forces will work to speed up the passage of

visitors and provide them with security due to the large number of visitors to

Iraq”, he said, adding that the forces of the special units are now deployed in

four border units to provide security for visitors."



"Fortunately, there has been no threat or security

problem so far," he said in response to a question about the conditions of

the border.

