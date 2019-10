Iran deploys Rapid Intervention Forces alonIraq Border

2019/10/10 | 13:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The commander of special units in Iran's internal securityforces, Brigadier-General ,Hassan Karami announced the deployment of rapidintervention units in four border points with Iraq in order to provide securityfor visitors."A big number of visitors are crossing from the fourborder pionts (Mehran, Shalmajah, Jazabeh and Khosravi) to participate in theArba'een pilgrimage ceremony," Fars quoted Karami."From midnight Wednesday to Thursday at 10:00 am ,100,000 visitors have crossed from Mehran port to Iraq," he said.“The Iranain forces will work to speed up the passage ofvisitors and provide them with security due to the large number of visitors toIraq”, he said, adding that the forces of the special units are now deployed infour border units to provide security for visitors.""Fortunately, there has been no threat or securityproblem so far," he said in response to a question about the conditions ofthe border.