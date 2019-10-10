Iraqi security forces arrest 5 ISIS terrorists in Mosul

2019/10/10 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security forces arrested Monday five ISIS terrorists in
the city of Mosul, a military source said Monday, Security source told the
Baghdad Post.Acting on intelligence reports, a force of the 12th police
emergency regiment of the Nineveh Police Command arrested all five ISIS
terrorists, including three fighters in the ranks of ISIS and two as security
guards.Iraqi cities are bearing the brunt of ISIS terror.
Explosions, suicide bombings and assassinations are a commonplace. Many
civilians and police and army personnel die in the aftermath of this violence.
