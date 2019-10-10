عربي | كوردى


Iraqi security forces arrest 5 ISIS terrorists in Mosul

2019/10/10 | 13:15
Iraqi security forces arrested Monday five ISIS terrorists in

the city of Mosul, a military source said Monday, Security source told the

Baghdad Post.Acting on intelligence reports, a force of the 12th police

emergency regiment of the Nineveh Police Command arrested all five ISIS

terrorists, including three fighters in the ranks of ISIS and two as security

guards.Iraqi cities are bearing the brunt of ISIS terror.

Explosions, suicide bombings and assassinations are a commonplace. Many

civilians and police and army personnel die in the aftermath of this violence.





