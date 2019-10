Iraqi security forces arrest 5 ISIS terrorists in Mosul

2019/10/10 | 13:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi security forces arrested Monday five ISIS terrorists inthe city of Mosul, a military source said Monday, Security source told theBaghdad Post.Acting on intelligence reports, a force of the 12th policeemergency regiment of the Nineveh Police Command arrested all five ISISterrorists, including three fighters in the ranks of ISIS and two as securityguards.Iraqi cities are bearing the brunt of ISIS terror.Explosions, suicide bombings and assassinations are a commonplace. Manycivilians and police and army personnel die in the aftermath of this violence.