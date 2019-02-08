Syrian Kurds say no progress on repatriating French, including Islamic State fighters

2019/02/08 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian Kurdish forces arrest a suspected Islamic State fighter, February 2019. Photo: ANHA new agency
QAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— Kurdish officials told AFP on Friday there was no progress on repatriating dozens of French nationals, including accused Islamic State fighters, women, and children, from prison camps in northern Syria.
France announced last month it may bring back some 130 nationals held by the autonomous Kurdish administration in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northern Syria after they were caught fleeing shrinking IS-held territory in recent months.
But two administration officials denied any preparations were under way.
“No French authorities have reached out to us about handing over French nationals, whether fighters, women, or children,” said Abdulkarim Omar, who heads the Kurdish administration’s foreign relations commission.
“There’s nothing new on this.”
Badran Jia Kurd, another top official in the semi-autonomous Kurdish government, also told AFP nothing had changed.
“Yes, there have been many statements, but there has not been any progress in negotiations,” he said.
The Kurdish administration has said it was holding hundreds of foreign nationals, but both officials declined to provide accurate numbers.
It has spent months calling on the foreigners’ countries of origin to repatriate them, but the issue has taken on a new urgency since US President Donald Trump announced in December he would pull troops from Syria, prompting fears of a security vacuum in the north.
Pressure has also increased since the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launched an assault against IS’s last eastern Syria pocket in December, which has seen foreign nationals stream out of the crumbling “caliphate”.
The Kurds also face the prospect of a major military operation Turkey has threatened to launch against them and they have warned they may then not be in a position to keep large numbers of foreign jihadists locked up.
In two months, at least 1,000 foreign nationals have arrived in Al-Hol, one of two displacement camps where foreigners are being held.
Human Rights Watch has warned that any transfers of foreign nationals must occur transparently.
The Kurdish-led forces arrested 63 suspected militants in IS’s former Syrian capital Raqqa on Thursday during an operation against sleeper cells, it said in a statement.
Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.
The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
In 2013, the PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.
