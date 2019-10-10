Jordan King, Iraq president Discuss Recent Developments in Arab Region

2019/10/10 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Jordan’s King Abdullah II held a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Iraqi President Barham Saleh.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest regional developments.
During the call, the Jordanian king stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reach political solutions to the region’s crises, especially in light of serious developments on the Syrian arena.
King Abdullah stressed his country’s rejection of any violation of Syria’s sovereignty and its unity, calling for respecting the international law and the rules of international legitimacy governing relations among countries.
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah arrived in Cairo on Thursday, stated Jordanian News Agency.
The Jordanian king and his spouse were received by Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Ali al-Ayed and other staff of embassy.
King Abdullah II will hold a meeting with President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi at the presidential palace of Ittihadyia to discuss the bilateral ties and regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The visit comes within the framework of the close relations between the two brotherly countries and the keenness of the political leaderships to push forward bilateral relations and give them the necessary momentum in various political, economic and social fields in the common interest of the two peoples.The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern.
It is noteworthy that Egypt–Jordan enjoy very deeply-historical relations. The two countries are members of the Arab League, GAFTA, the World Trade Organization, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Council of Arab Economic Unity and the United Nations.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest regional developments.
During the call, the Jordanian king stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to reach political solutions to the region’s crises, especially in light of serious developments on the Syrian arena.
King Abdullah stressed his country’s rejection of any violation of Syria’s sovereignty and its unity, calling for respecting the international law and the rules of international legitimacy governing relations among countries.
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah arrived in Cairo on Thursday, stated Jordanian News Agency.
The Jordanian king and his spouse were received by Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Ali al-Ayed and other staff of embassy.
King Abdullah II will hold a meeting with President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi at the presidential palace of Ittihadyia to discuss the bilateral ties and regional and international issues of mutual concern.
The visit comes within the framework of the close relations between the two brotherly countries and the keenness of the political leaderships to push forward bilateral relations and give them the necessary momentum in various political, economic and social fields in the common interest of the two peoples.The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern.
It is noteworthy that Egypt–Jordan enjoy very deeply-historical relations. The two countries are members of the Arab League, GAFTA, the World Trade Organization, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Council of Arab Economic Unity and the United Nations.