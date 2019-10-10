Home › Baghdad Post › IRGC Chief Commander says U.S. has no real military options

IRGC Chief Commander says U.S. has no real military options

2019/10/10 | 17:45



Iran’s chief commander of the revolutionary guards (IRGC) has said the United States cannot utilize its power, adding that its claims of having “options on the table” are useless.



“Americans end up in a cycle that the more they invest the less they benefit from it. They cannot convert their huge economic and military capital to political gain,” General Hossein Salami was quoted saying on Thursday.



He also claimed that American allies like Saudi Arabia and Israel are disappointed with Washington because according to Salami, “they know the U.S. cannot help them in their difficult days.”



The IRGC chief added that Iran’s power has reached a level that wherever “we step forward the enemies are forced to retreat immediately.”











