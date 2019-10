Iraqi forces seize ISIS guesthouse in Kirkuk

2019/10/10 | 18:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's Center for SecurityInformation announced Monday an ISIS guesthouse had been seized on theoutskirts of Kirkuk.The Center said in astatement that the operation had been carried out according to accurateintelligence information.In late December, 2017,Iraqi PM Haider Abadi declared the full liberation of Iraqi territories fromISIS. But the terror group'ssleeper cells still carry out sporadic attacks against police, army personneland civilians.