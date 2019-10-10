Iraqi forces seize ISIS guesthouse in Kirkuk

2019/10/10 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's Center for Security
Information announced Monday an ISIS guesthouse had been seized on the
outskirts of Kirkuk.The Center said in a
statement that the operation had been carried out according to accurate
intelligence information.In late December, 2017,
Iraqi PM Haider Abadi declared the full liberation of Iraqi territories from
ISIS. But the terror group's
sleeper cells still carry out sporadic attacks against police, army personnel
and civilians.
