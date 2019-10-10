عربي | كوردى


Iraqi forces seize ISIS guesthouse in Kirkuk

2019/10/10 | 18:20
Iraq's Center for Security

Information announced Monday an ISIS guesthouse had been seized on the

outskirts of Kirkuk.The Center said in a

statement that the operation had been carried out according to accurate

intelligence information.In late December, 2017,

Iraqi PM Haider Abadi declared the full liberation of Iraqi territories from

ISIS. But the terror group's

sleeper cells still carry out sporadic attacks against police, army personnel

and civilians. 



