Baghdad shuts Iran-backed IMIS outposts: sources

2019/02/08 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi security forces have closed four “unauthorized” Iran-backed IMIS outposts and detained a number of its members, according to a local security source.“Security forces on Thursday night raided four outposts believed to be linked to IMIS in downtown Baghdad’s Karrada district,” the source told the press on Friday.According to the same source, the operation also saw the arrest of “several” IMIS members.The Iraqi Interior Ministry, for its part, has yet to officially comment on the alleged incident.In 2017, IMIS was formally incorporated into the Iraqi armed forces.