President Salih makes phone calls with Arab and Foreign leaders and politicians

2019/10/10 | 21:55



INA – BAGHDAD







President Barham Salih made a phone call with the Jordanian King, Egypt President and several Arab and foreign politicians to discuss Turkish troops in Syria.







The calls included the King of Jordan, President of Egypt, Prince of Abu Dhabi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and the General Secretary of Arab League.







The calls were mostly about the Turkish troops in Syria and the necessity to gather the Arab and international efforts to prevent war and humanitarian disaster in the region in addition to counter-terrorism and the threats that the region is facing.







During the calls, all sides agreed to support Syria to make a political solution that guarantees the people’s right of peace and security.























